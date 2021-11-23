0
Stock video
A man in a Santa Claus hat offers a sale. New Year's sale.
A
By ANDREY-SHA74
- Stock footage ID: 1082803108
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|880.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|27.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
4k00:14Beautiful married couple with children using smart phone talking to friends congratulates Merry Christmas by video call conference app. Modern technology New Year 2021 congrats.
4k00:14Senior man in santa clause costume leaving christmas presents in boxes near fireplace and christmas tree - christmas spirit, traditions concept 4k footage
4k00:13Slow motion portrait of modern Santa Claus dancing in decorated apartment near Christmas tree with balls and lighs. Celebrations and joyful people concept.
4k00:39Santa Claus holding gift box video calling kid talking to child greeting on Merry Christmas, Happy New Year in virtual video online chat on laptop sitting at home table late with present on xmas eve.
4k00:17Bearded old man in Santa Claus clothing smiling and blowing snow into camera, isolated over blue background - christmas spirit concept close up 4k footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:18Vertical shot of a senior African American man having a video call, wearing a Santa Clause hat, smiling and waving at the camera. Seniors, technology, and Christmas concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:25Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.
4k00:20A middle- aged European journalist in a protective medical mask is reporting in a deserted city. Concept of protection against dangerous coronavirus. Report on the epidemic.
4k00:16A middle- aged European journalist in a protective medical mask is reporting in a deserted city. Concept of protection against dangerous coronavirus. Report on the epidemic.
hd00:18Slow motion. Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.
4k00:29Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.