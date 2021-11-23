0
Stock video
little baby son and mother cooking together at home. mom teaches caucasian child boy knead and mash stiff firm dough pastry on wooden table kitchen. Kid green t-shirt serious emotions face learning
O
By Olekon
- Stock footage ID: 1082803096
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|73.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Good looking mother teaching her young little daughter to cook and kneading a dough for cookies on the table in the kitchen at home. Young woman and small girl preparing pasta or pizza together using
4k00:17Caucasian girl and boy kid playing and learning at preschool with female teacher. Mother, daughter adn son playing cooking
4k00:19Caucasian family of young parents and two daughters cooking in the kitchen, whisking eggs and baking pie
hd00:25Rack focus of moms hand whisking while father sitting at table with his little son on lap and cute curly daughter sitting next to them, kids playing with kitchen stuff happily
4k00:18Asian family little girl plays toys together with her grandmother with day light and look fun with family.
hd00:06Mom with her daughter having fun in kitchen with healthy food - Caucasian people cooking meal at home with attractive woman and little girl preparing lunch with ripe broccoli - happy fun mom with
Same model in other videos
4k00:14little baby boy child rolling out flatten dough with mother helping. making Christmas gingerbread cookies together in kitchen. 3-4 year kid caucasian in red Santa hat and green t-shirt learning cook
4k00:08unrecognizable child hand takes fresh baked traditional decorated christmas cookie biscuit from brown wooden bowl. colorful new year pastry on kitchen table with green red winter holidays ornaments
4k00:13unrecognizable mother and child together cooking at home in the kitchen: mom helps teaches kid decorating Christmas cookies fir tree shape glazing green, icing sugar in pastry bag, homemade biscuits
4k00:12unrecognizable child hand taking homemade christmas cookie from glass jar. mother opens cover and let kid taste biscuit. winter holidays decorations on the wooden table: green fir tree brunches
4k00:28hand decorating baked gingerbread cookies pouring white sugar powder. Christmas tradition food sweets. homemade handmade biscuits for winter holidays family at home breakfast
4k00:23tired frustrated exhausted young caucasian mother sitting yellow armchair at home disturb with two naughty children. son green t-shirt climbing back infant baby kid orange shirt crawl looking camera
4k00:11Back view two Females green clothes, red santa helpers hat using smartphone blue screen chromakey on decorated Christmas tree background. Mobile application concept celebrating winter holidays at home
Related video keywords
apronbakebakerybakingbiscuitcaucasianchefchildchristmascookcookiecookingcuttersdaydomesticdoughfamilyfemaleflourfoodfunhappyhelperhelpinghomehomemadeindoorsinteriorkidkitchenkneadlittlemakingmommothermotherhoodparentpastrypreparationpreparingreciperollingsugarsweettableteachingtogethertraditionaltwowoman