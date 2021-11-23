0
Stock video
making white red glaze sugar icing for sweet biscuits cookies decorations. mixing color paint for food ornaments. getting bright red color from adding pigment to white
O
By Olekon
- Stock footage ID: 1082803087
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|106.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Chocolate icing on carrot cake. Chocolate glaze pouring on homemade cake. Brazilian carrot cake. Topping chocolate on carrot cake. June Partys sweet
4k00:19Child hands decorating a pine tree shaped gingerbread Christmas cookie with white icing extreme closeup, camera orbit.
hd00:21Chocolate icing on carrot cake. Chocolate glaze pouring on homemade cake. Brazilian carrot cake. Topping chocolate on carrot cake. June Partys sweet
4k00:10Close up of woman hands making sweet cake with white cream and biscuit. Master class in the kitchen. The process of cooking. Step by step
Related video keywords
abstractanniversarybeautifulbirthdaybiscuitbiscuitscandycelebrationchristmascloseupcolorcolorfulconfectionerycookiecookingcreamcreamydecordecoratedecoratingdecorationdeliciousdessertfoodfood coloringgingergingerbreadglazeglazed paintinggourmethandmadeholidayhomemadeicingpaintpastriespastrypreparationprocessroyal icingseasonalsugarsweetsweetstechnologytexturetraditiontraditionalwhiteyummy