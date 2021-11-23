0
Stock video
Bird bathing in Rain nice view
A
By Amin swati
- Stock footage ID: 1082803084
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|19.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related video keywords
animalbackgroundbeautifulbeautyblackbranchbugclosecloseupcolorcolorfuldetaildragonflyenvironmentflygardengreenillustrationinsectisolatedjapanesejunglelifelongmacronationalnaturalnaturenestoutdoorparadiseparadisiparkrain forestsouthernspinesticksummertailterpsiphonethaitropicaltropical forestwhitewildwildlifewings