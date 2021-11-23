 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fishing boat sailing in the lake.

G

By Gee Tun

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803069
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP453.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV60.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.9 MB

Related stock videos

Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
4k00:07Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
A commercial fishing boat on the horizon in the distance. In 4K UltraHD.
4k00:22A commercial fishing boat on the horizon in the distance. In 4K UltraHD.
Aerial view of a poor fisherman with a torn shirt sails on a small boat on clear blue water along a tropical beach with beautiful hotels in Africa. Indian Ocean. Zanzibar. 2017
4k00:32Aerial view of a poor fisherman with a torn shirt sails on a small boat on clear blue water along a tropical beach with beautiful hotels in Africa. Indian Ocean. Zanzibar. 2017
Aerial view of a poor fisherman with a torn shirt sails on a small boat on clear blue water along a tropical beach with beautiful hotels in Africa. Indian Ocean. Zanzibar. 2017
4k00:35Aerial view of a poor fisherman with a torn shirt sails on a small boat on clear blue water along a tropical beach with beautiful hotels in Africa. Indian Ocean. Zanzibar. 2017
Aerial View of Traditional Indian houseboat near Alleppey on Kerala backwaters
hd00:09Aerial View of Traditional Indian houseboat near Alleppey on Kerala backwaters
Drone top down Epic red steel icebreaker ship tanker breaks winter frozen sea, overcomes. Bow of ship floats through ice floe. Huge white block of ice. Sailing, navigation. Unique Polar expedition. 4k
4k00:14Drone top down Epic red steel icebreaker ship tanker breaks winter frozen sea, overcomes. Bow of ship floats through ice floe. Huge white block of ice. Sailing, navigation. Unique Polar expedition. 4k
A commercial fishing boat on the horizon in the distance. In 4K UltraHD.
4k00:12A commercial fishing boat on the horizon in the distance. In 4K UltraHD.
MIAMI - APRIL 12: Luxury yacht passing through Government Cut Inlet in Miami Beach on April 12, 2012 in Miami, Florida
hd00:28MIAMI - APRIL 12: Luxury yacht passing through Government Cut Inlet in Miami Beach on April 12, 2012 in Miami, Florida

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

ICELAND - CIRCA 2020s - An Icelandic fishing boat battles difficult waves along a remote coast of the Westman Islands, Iceland.
4k00:23ICELAND - CIRCA 2020s - An Icelandic fishing boat battles difficult waves along a remote coast of the Westman Islands, Iceland.

Related video keywords