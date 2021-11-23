0
Stock video
Fishing boat sailing in the lake.
G
By Gee Tun
- Stock footage ID: 1082803069
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|53.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|60.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
4k00:32Aerial view of a poor fisherman with a torn shirt sails on a small boat on clear blue water along a tropical beach with beautiful hotels in Africa. Indian Ocean. Zanzibar. 2017
4k00:35Aerial view of a poor fisherman with a torn shirt sails on a small boat on clear blue water along a tropical beach with beautiful hotels in Africa. Indian Ocean. Zanzibar. 2017
4k00:14Drone top down Epic red steel icebreaker ship tanker breaks winter frozen sea, overcomes. Bow of ship floats through ice floe. Huge white block of ice. Sailing, navigation. Unique Polar expedition. 4k