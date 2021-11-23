 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A man in a Santa Claus hat is dancing funny. Vacation in isolation.

A

By ANDREY-SHA74

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803063
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV775.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV23.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.6 MB

Related stock videos

freaky Santa Claus real character Santa Claus gesticulates
hd00:12freaky Santa Claus real character Santa Claus gesticulates
Man like a Santa Claus in medical protective mask and gloves coughs. Coronavirus COVID and Christmas, New year concept. Pandemic. Blue background
4k00:06Man like a Santa Claus in medical protective mask and gloves coughs. Coronavirus COVID and Christmas, New year concept. Pandemic. Blue background
Christmas, New year and Coronavirus COVID concept. Man like a Santa Claus in protective medical mask and gloves with bag of gifts on his back enters, looks directly at camera and leaves. Pandemic
4k00:15Christmas, New year and Coronavirus COVID concept. Man like a Santa Claus in protective medical mask and gloves with bag of gifts on his back enters, looks directly at camera and leaves. Pandemic
Playful happy man dressed in Santa Claus suit with two medical masks on his face funny dancing in the forest. Christmas and coronavirus Covid-19 Quarantine during the holidays. Slow motion.
hd00:40Playful happy man dressed in Santa Claus suit with two medical masks on his face funny dancing in the forest. Christmas and coronavirus Covid-19 Quarantine during the holidays. Slow motion.
Christmas, New year and Coronavirus COVID concept. Man like a Santa Claus in medical protective mask puts on gloves, turns his head and looks into the camera. Pandemic
4k00:13Christmas, New year and Coronavirus COVID concept. Man like a Santa Claus in medical protective mask puts on gloves, turns his head and looks into the camera. Pandemic
Funny Senior Man in Santa Claus Clothes Sitting Background of Home New Year Decor, Christmas Tree And Sneezes. Cold Flu Virus Illness Treatment Therapy Medication Cure Healing. Coronavirus COVID Year.
4k00:07Funny Senior Man in Santa Claus Clothes Sitting Background of Home New Year Decor, Christmas Tree And Sneezes. Cold Flu Virus Illness Treatment Therapy Medication Cure Healing. Coronavirus COVID Year.
cheerful young couple wearing face masks and santa claus hat sitting in home and waving their hands
4k00:22cheerful young couple wearing face masks and santa claus hat sitting in home and waving their hands
Bad Santa Claus climbs to the chimney on the roof and smoking a cigarette
hd00:30Bad Santa Claus climbs to the chimney on the roof and smoking a cigarette
Same model in other videos
Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.
4k00:25Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.
A middle- aged European journalist in a protective medical mask is reporting in a deserted city. Concept of protection against dangerous coronavirus. Report on the epidemic.
4k00:20A middle- aged European journalist in a protective medical mask is reporting in a deserted city. Concept of protection against dangerous coronavirus. Report on the epidemic.
A middle- aged European journalist in a protective medical mask is reporting in a deserted city. Concept of protection against dangerous coronavirus. Report on the epidemic.
4k00:16A middle- aged European journalist in a protective medical mask is reporting in a deserted city. Concept of protection against dangerous coronavirus. Report on the epidemic.
Slow motion. Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.
hd00:18Slow motion. Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.
Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.
4k00:29Silhouette of a man runs through the dark corridor. Dismissal.The Ghost of a businessman .The path to success.
A man in a Santa Claus hat offers a sale. New Year's sale.
4k00:11A man in a Santa Claus hat offers a sale. New Year's sale.
A man in a Santa Claus hat offers a sale. New Year's sale.
4k00:13A man in a Santa Claus hat offers a sale. New Year's sale.
A man in a Santa Claus hat is dancing funny. Vacation in isolation.
4k00:10A man in a Santa Claus hat is dancing funny. Vacation in isolation.

Related video keywords