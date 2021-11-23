0
Stock video
File cabinet. Filing cabinet drawers with folders
A
By ANDREY-SHA74
- Stock footage ID: 1082803018
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|944.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:06man in the library looks through the cards alphabetically in search of the necessary book literature
hd00:25CHENNAI, INDIA - APRIL 05, 2019: A range of colorful files folders and other school equipment displayed in store. stationery store near colorful shelves with book covers
Related video keywords
administrationarchivearchivesboxbureaucracybusinesscabinetcardcardscatalogcontainerdatadatabasedocumentdocumentsdrawereducationfilefinancefolderfurniturehistoryindexinformationintelligencelabellearninglibrarymanyofficeoldopenorderorganizationorganizedpaperpaperworkpersonreadingrecordsresearchretrorowsearchstoragestudentuniversityvintagework