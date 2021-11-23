 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

File cabinet. Filing cabinet drawers with folders

A

By ANDREY-SHA74

  • Stock footage ID: 1082803018
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV944.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Old archive documents on shelves and in the hands
sd00:13Old archive documents on shelves and in the hands
man in the library looks through the cards alphabetically in search of the necessary book literature
hd00:06man in the library looks through the cards alphabetically in search of the necessary book literature
CHENNAI, INDIA - APRIL 05, 2019: A range of colorful files folders and other school equipment displayed in store. stationery store near colorful shelves with book covers
hd00:25CHENNAI, INDIA - APRIL 05, 2019: A range of colorful files folders and other school equipment displayed in store. stationery store near colorful shelves with book covers
Searching through file system, library card catalog
hd00:29Searching through file system, library card catalog
Library card catalog, file system
hd00:08Library card catalog, file system
Girl student looking for a book in the library card catalog
hd00:23Girl student looking for a book in the library card catalog
Man searches something in card catalog
hd00:27Man searches something in card catalog

Related video keywords