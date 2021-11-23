0
Stock video
This video is about one repairman fixing a broken kitchen oven
t
By tommaso79
- Stock footage ID: 1082803003
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|143.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19PAN of cheerful male plumber in overalls finishing repairs under kitchen sink and shaking hand of cheerful black female homeowner, then walking away with toolbox
hd00:12Plumber / Handyman fixing a leak. The tradesman is lying down under the sink to repair the pipe. Camera Crane shot.
hd00:11Plumber / Handyman fixing a leak. The tradesman is lying down under the sink to repair the pipe.
Same model in other videos
4k00:10The video is about one surprised man reading unexpected news on the mobile phone at night.The shot is fixed on the man
4k00:19The video is about one sad man reading bad news on cellphone display at night and feeling bad.The shot is fixed on the man.