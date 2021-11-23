0
Stock video
Video about repairman fixing malfunctioning washing machine
t
By tommaso79
- Stock footage ID: 1082802985
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|109.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Among the repairs, two men in helmets discuss a project on securities. The construction team works for the reconstruction of the premises. People around color, clean and clean. A tall customer with a
4k00:13Young happy millennial couple students move into their first new owners home. Simple white background of urban apartment, they frame and decide on decoration on walls, painting and map
4k00:10Team of Aircraft Mechanics and Engineers Waking Through Airplane Maintenance, Design and Development Facility. Professionals Holding Repair Tools and Equipment
4k00:10Aircraft Maintenance Mechanic and Chief Engineer Have Discussion, Consult Blueprints While Standing in a Big Airplane Development Facility. They Analyze, Inspect, Develop and Design Airplanes
4k00:14Aircraft Maintenance Mechanic and Chief Engineer Uses Digital Tablet Computer to Analyze, Inspect and Work on Airplane Jet Engine in Hangar. Optimal Functionality, Work, Efficiency and Safety
4k00:09Builder renovating apartment. Repair of the apartment, laying laminate flooring. Construction.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Aircraft maintenance mechanic is going down the stairs while using tablet and greeting his colleague a the bottom in a hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Aircraft Maintenance Worker and Engineer having Conversation. Holding Tablet. Shot on UHD 4K Camera.
4k00:10Aircraft maintenance mechanic in blue uniform is walking to greet his colleague who is checking the plane turbine blades in a hangar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:10The video is about one surprised man reading unexpected news on the mobile phone at night.The shot is fixed on the man
4k00:19The video is about one sad man reading bad news on cellphone display at night and feeling bad.The shot is fixed on the man.