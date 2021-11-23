0
Stock video
Stunning maple tree Autumn leaves moving in wind on blue sky background.
l
- Stock footage ID: 1082802907
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|39 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Autumn leaves falling in slow motion and sun shining through fall leaves. Beautiful landscape background.
4k00:10Nature Video Scenario scene close up of colorful maple leaf that is blowing by the wind and maple leaves are changing colors in the autumn with blur colorful bokeh background,Nature concept
hd00:19Beautiful natural green sunshine bokeh background. Blurry fresh summer foliage of maple trees in backlight of sunset cozy shining sun with sunflares and sunbeams. Real time full hd video footage.
Related video keywords
autumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautybluebranchbrightbritish flagcanadaclipcloseupcolorcolorfulcolourscolours of naturecontrastfallfoliageforestfreshgardengreengreen and yellowgrovegrowthleafleavesmaplemovingnaturalnatureoutdooroutdoorsparkreal timeseasonseasonalseasonsshinyskystemstunningsunlightsymboltreetreesukwildwindyellow