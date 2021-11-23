 
A man cuts wooden blocks with a specially constructed machine

By Anetam

  • Stock footage ID: 1082802904
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP460.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV41.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.3 MB

