0
Stock video
A man cuts wooden blocks with a specially constructed machine
A
By Anetam
- Stock footage ID: 1082802904
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|60.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Industrial carpenter worker operating wood folding machine during wooden door furniture manufacturing. RAW video record.
4k00:09Caucasian portrait of worker craftsman or carpenter man standing with confidence and awesome smart face with background of wood wall factory with white smoke and daylight.
4k00:13Man at work sawing wood. Circular saw. A machine which saws wood, particle Board and fiberboard. Industrial production of furniture
4k00:14Workshop Joiners Make Handmade Improvements To Wooden Materials For Window Production. Workers In Process Of Handmade Improvements To Wooden Windows. Handmade Production Polishing Improvement
4k00:16Worker Throws Away Extra Piece Of Wood To Continue Working On Wooden Boards At Saw Mill. Two Men Work At Saw Mill With Team Effort. Manufacturing Wood Materials At Saw Mill. Manual Labor
Related video keywords
actionadultbladeblockcarpentryconstructioncutcutting treedangerousdustelectricelectric machineequipmentfirewoodforestforestryhandymanindustryjobloglumberlumber industrymachinemalemanmaterialnaturalnatureoutdoorpinepowerprofessionalsawsawduststrongtechnologytimbertooltree cuttrunkwoodwood cutterwoodcutterwoodenwoodsmanwoodworkwoodworkerwoodworkingworkworker