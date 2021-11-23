0
Stock video
hand of a white elderly woman whips the egg yolks in a ceramic bowl, close-up slo-mo
t
By teh_z1b
- Stock footage ID: 1082802622
Video clip length: 00:52FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|198.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|51 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.1 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
addaddingbowlbreakfastcaucasiancenteredceramicchickenchicken eggsclose-upcookerycookingeggegg yolkeggselderlyfoodglasshandindoorsingredientkitchenmakingmixesmixingprepairingpreparationprocessproductrawrusticslo-moslow motionslowedsprinklingstainless steelsteeltripleuncookedutensilwetwhipswhiskwhitewomanyolks