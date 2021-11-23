 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Closeup of grow box cooling engine at industry event. Cultivation technology. Cannabis environmental best management practices.

V

By Viktor Lom

  • Stock footage ID: 1082802514
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV619.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
hd00:20Animation of rotating fan with close up view. Backdrop of air conditioning and ventilation. Animation of seamless loop.
Electric fan - closeup/copy space
hd00:11Electric fan - closeup/copy space
6.11.2021 Letnany, Prague, CZ Close up of ventilation and cooling engine at industry event. Cultivation technology. Cannabis environmental best management practices.
4k00:106.11.2021 Letnany, Prague, CZ Close up of ventilation and cooling engine at industry event. Cultivation technology. Cannabis environmental best management practices.
Electric fan - closeup/copy space
hd00:11Electric fan - closeup/copy space

Related video keywords