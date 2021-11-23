 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Little boy walking on city sidewalk. Toddler walks outside playing

B

By Bricolage

  • Stock footage ID: 1082802421
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV940.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Father and son walking in city at sunset. Two year old kid is sitting on the parent's shoulders. Happy family concept. Footage in slow motion
hd00:29Father and son walking in city at sunset. Two year old kid is sitting on the parent's shoulders. Happy family concept. Footage in slow motion
A happy child embraces his father. Portrait of a happy child. Family in the sun at sunset. Education, care.
4k00:10A happy child embraces his father. Portrait of a happy child. Family in the sun at sunset. Education, care.
little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
4k00:16little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
silhouette of father and son playing enjoying sunset in wheat field in nature on summer day. happy family walking outdoors. Little boy and father man having fun tossing up throwing son in air children
hd00:13silhouette of father and son playing enjoying sunset in wheat field in nature on summer day. happy family walking outdoors. Little boy and father man having fun tossing up throwing son in air children
Happy smiling family holding hands walking through golden field at sunset by the ocean, piggy back ride
4k00:16Happy smiling family holding hands walking through golden field at sunset by the ocean, piggy back ride
Close-up tracking shot of feet of little baby boy walking barefoot with help of father in home while making first steps
4k00:11Close-up tracking shot of feet of little baby boy walking barefoot with help of father in home while making first steps
baby learning to walk toddler taking first steps with mother helping infant teaching child at home
4k00:15baby learning to walk toddler taking first steps with mother helping infant teaching child at home
Caucasian happy mother, father, little daughter and son walking the airport hall and carrying their suitcases on the wheels before the departure to the vacation and laughing cheerfully
4k00:15Caucasian happy mother, father, little daughter and son walking the airport hall and carrying their suitcases on the wheels before the departure to the vacation and laughing cheerfully

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1945 - US Marines advance on a village in Okinawa in tanks while villagers walk by, and a little boy eats out of a large bowl.
4k00:55CIRCA 1945 - US Marines advance on a village in Okinawa in tanks while villagers walk by, and a little boy eats out of a large bowl.
Smiling Newborn baby boy doing his first steps with daddy help at home. Lovely family and gentle paranting.
4k00:10Smiling Newborn baby boy doing his first steps with daddy help at home. Lovely family and gentle paranting.
Same model in other videos
Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
Bored child boy at home
hd00:48Bored child boy at home
Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
hd00:19Child boy running, sprinting in home backyard garden and doing a back flip into swimming pool water.
Revealing mother consoling crying newborn baby infant embracing good for transition
4k00:08 Revealing mother consoling crying newborn baby infant embracing good for transition
Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
hd00:17Child boy screaming from top of his lungs in slow-motion 120fps. Kid yelling roaring to camera
Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
hd00:22Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
Candid mom holding newborn baby hugging and loving
4k00:07Candid mom holding newborn baby hugging and loving
Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.
4k00:11Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.

Related video keywords