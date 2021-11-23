0
Stock video
Carefree black woman feeling drizzle droplets rain outside spinning
B
By Bricolage
- Stock footage ID: 1082802385
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22Young happy businessman scatter the dollars and funny dancing in the street. Money rain, falling dollars. It is located near the office center, slow motion. Successful business. Shot on Red Epic
hd00:53woman taking a shower in slow motion. beautiful girl enjoying the water drops on her hands and throwing the water on herself
4k00:11Close up portrait of Woman looking up at rain in nature with wet hair Hiker Girl trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
hd00:53woman taking a shower in slow motion, beautiful girl washing and enjoy herself under a shower, close up of hands, chest and body details
4k00:08Free Happy Young Hiker Woman in green raincoat looking up with raised arms enjoying calm rainy day in the nature breathing fresh air, hair blowing in wind, People Mountains Freedom Concept, Happiness
hd00:10Young woman in tropical rainforest looking up at beautiful light and touching the rain drops with hands. People travel enjoying nature and life concept. Slow motion video
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Female runners at athletics track crouching at the starting blocks before a race. In slow motion.
4k00:16Sport stadium with full of spectators. The stadium was made in 3d without using existing references. The crowd and light on the stadium are animated.