 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Person holding umbrella walking outside during rainy day

B

By Bricolage

  • Stock footage ID: 1082802373
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Women's hand covered in droplets of heavy rain in close-up
hd00:26Women's hand covered in droplets of heavy rain in close-up
Cute woman with red curly hair walking in the rain on the street look at camera spinning happy smile beautiful portrait fashion water silhouette summer face female lonely stop close up
hd00:30Cute woman with red curly hair walking in the rain on the street look at camera spinning happy smile beautiful portrait fashion water silhouette summer face female lonely stop close up
Little happy cute smiling boy child children raised hands in yellow raincoat enjoying having fun rainfall. Kid playing with drops rain sunlight. Happy family summer autumn childhood dream concept 4 K
4k00:31Little happy cute smiling boy child children raised hands in yellow raincoat enjoying having fun rainfall. Kid playing with drops rain sunlight. Happy family summer autumn childhood dream concept 4 K
Young girl with umbrella playing in rain, slow motion, shot with Phantom Flex 4K
4k00:28Young girl with umbrella playing in rain, slow motion, shot with Phantom Flex 4K
Man in jacket with umbrella standing outdoors. The gust of wind pulls umbrella out of hand
hd00:10Man in jacket with umbrella standing outdoors. The gust of wind pulls umbrella out of hand
Woman's umbrella gets broken by the strong monsoon wind while she walks down the sandy tropical beach. Young female traveler gets caught in horribly windy weather during her trip to the seaside.
4k00:10Woman's umbrella gets broken by the strong monsoon wind while she walks down the sandy tropical beach. Young female traveler gets caught in horribly windy weather during her trip to the seaside.
People run in the rain. Rain. Close-up of raindrops falling on a pedestrian crossing. Pedestrian crossing in a big city. Rainy day. Wet from the rain asphalt. Many different shoes.
hd00:28People run in the rain. Rain. Close-up of raindrops falling on a pedestrian crossing. Pedestrian crossing in a big city. Rainy day. Wet from the rain asphalt. Many different shoes.
child puts a paper boat into the water. happy family fantasy kid dream concept. child playing with paper boat ship. a child hand launches a boat in a park in a lifestyle pond
4k00:24child puts a paper boat into the water. happy family fantasy kid dream concept. child playing with paper boat ship. a child hand launches a boat in a park in a lifestyle pond
Same model in other videos
Thoughtful woman leaning head on wall, pensive girl thinking about life. person seeking solution
4k00:13Thoughtful woman leaning head on wall, pensive girl thinking about life. person seeking solution
Young woman listening to music or song wearing headphones outside in street
4k00:34Young woman listening to music or song wearing headphones outside in street
Woman closing and opening eyes to camera. Person in meditation and contemplation, smiling
4k00:29Woman closing and opening eyes to camera. Person in meditation and contemplation, smiling
Thoughtful woman thinking about life leaning on wall. Pensive person
4k00:09Thoughtful woman thinking about life leaning on wall. Pensive person
Woman feeling regret covering face with hand ashamed
4k00:28Woman feeling regret covering face with hand ashamed
Young woman closing eyes in meditation outside. Girl contemplating life
4k00:23Young woman closing eyes in meditation outside. Girl contemplating life
Two diverse hands in union and support, two people joining forces
4k00:09Two diverse hands in union and support, two people joining forces
Two friends real life laugh and smile, authentic genuine bonding moment
4k00:06Two friends real life laugh and smile, authentic genuine bonding moment

Related video keywords