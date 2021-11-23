 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Mother holding sleeping baby while traveling by train transportation

B

By Bricolage

  • Stock footage ID: 1082802322
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.8 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family with little girl and boy going on railway station, mother father and the kids walk through the airport with suitcases
hd00:20Happy family with little girl and boy going on railway station, mother father and the kids walk through the airport with suitcases
YOGA: Slender mom with her pretty little daughter practising yoga on a mat at home - Front View
hd00:07YOGA: Slender mom with her pretty little daughter practising yoga on a mat at home - Front View
Happy family with little girl and boy going on railway station, mother father and the kids walk through the airport with suitcases
hd00:11Happy family with little girl and boy going on railway station, mother father and the kids walk through the airport with suitcases
Happy family with little girl and boy going on railway station, mother father and the kids walk through the airport with suitcases, travel
hd00:19Happy family with little girl and boy going on railway station, mother father and the kids walk through the airport with suitcases, travel
Mom trains with her daughter at home. Squatting with a baby on the neck. Strength exercise at home
hd00:07Mom trains with her daughter at home. Squatting with a baby on the neck. Strength exercise at home
Young adult mother doing exercises with little baby girl at home
4k00:14Young adult mother doing exercises with little baby girl at home
Family fun as a modern family are playing with the children in the home. Filmed in a time lapse shot
hd00:29Family fun as a modern family are playing with the children in the home. Filmed in a time lapse shot
Happy family with little girl and boy going on railway station, mother father and the kids walk through the airport with suitcases
hd00:15Happy family with little girl and boy going on railway station, mother father and the kids walk through the airport with suitcases

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1933 - Baby camels are nursed by their mothers, and walked by the keepers of a wild animal show.
4k00:41CIRCA 1933 - Baby camels are nursed by their mothers, and walked by the keepers of a wild animal show.
Same model in other videos
Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
4k00:22Mother multi-tasking, holding baby infant and using computer laptop at home. Candid authentic and real life mom working and parenting
Revealing mother consoling crying newborn baby infant embracing good for transition
4k00:08 Revealing mother consoling crying newborn baby infant embracing good for transition
Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
hd00:22Happy toddler at the swimming pool splashing water in slow-motion 120fps. Mother holding infant son.
Woman riding train commuting to work or study. Girl looking out train window starring at landscape view passing by
4k00:19Woman riding train commuting to work or study. Girl looking out train window starring at landscape view passing by
Candid mom holding newborn baby hugging and loving
4k00:07Candid mom holding newborn baby hugging and loving
Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.
4k00:11Messy baby child covered with flour at kitchen. Infant one year old toddler boy playing at kitchen.
Authentic candid real life tired new mother with newborn baby at home trying to sleep and rest
hd00:20Authentic candid real life tired new mother with newborn baby at home trying to sleep and rest
Casual real life mother sleeping hugging baby infant on sofa
4k00:16Casual real life mother sleeping hugging baby infant on sofa

Related video keywords