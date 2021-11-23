0
Stock video
Closeup macro shot of little adorable newborn baby girl drinking milk from the babies' bottle.
J
By Jumpystone
- Stock footage ID: 1082802139
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|110.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Blue Eye of Child Looking at Camera Close Up. Macro Shot Opening and Closing Blue Eyes Little Girl. Close Up Motion of Children Eyes. Human eye iris opening pupil.
4k00:09Goosebumps close up. Hair on his hand stand up. Static electricity. Light fall on the body of the hand.
4k00:18Blue Eye of Child Looking at Camera Close Up. Macro Shot Opening and Closing Blue Eyes Little Girl. Close Up Motion of Children Eyes. Human eye iris opening pupil.
4k00:28Baby Bottle Feeding Close Up Slow Motion. a slow motion close up of a 3 month old baby feeding from a bottle
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Portrait of a cute pretty little baby infant with a trendy headband while is yawning held by the mother.
4k00:13Portrait of a cute pretty little baby infant yawning while is held by the mother in front of the Christmas tree.
4k00:06Portrait of a cute little baby infant with a Santa hat and a red and white dress laying on a Christmasy cushion with deers on it.
4k00:04Surprised astonished amazed funny infant baby looking at camera wide-eyed while his mother is caressing his cheeks.
4k00:09Vertical shot of a pretty happy young mother with her baby infant son or daughter with a pink headband on the knees. Portrait of a joyful family.
4k00:05Overhead top angle view of a family at Christmas. A beautiful mother and her little infant toddler lying on a red carpet at home, looking at the camera and smiling.
4k00:07Portrait of a family at Christmas. A beautiful mother and her little infant toddler on her knees sitting at home near a Christmas tree and a fireplace with stockings.