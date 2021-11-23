0
Stock video
After autumn rain in Paris street sewage rainwater flows down the stone paved road in Montmartre district
i
By iLink
- Stock footage ID: 1082801983
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|104.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11After autumn rain in Paris street sewage rainwater flows down the stone paved road in Montmartre district
4k00:09After autumn rain in Paris street sewage rainwater flows over fallen yellow and red leaves down the stone paved road in Montmartre district