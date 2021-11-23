 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Stationery pen and pencil in holder put on white desk. With laptop and parcel cardboard box in the office.

G

By GBJSTOCK

  • Stock footage ID: 1082797873
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related video keywords