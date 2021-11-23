0
Stock video
The excavator loads the crushed stone in a truck. Quarry for the extraction of gravel. Production, transportation
D
- Stock footage ID: 1082796304
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|57.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Heavy mining truck on the iron ore opencast mining quarry, three trucks driven by iron ore in career, industrial exterior, ore mining quarry, sunny day, summer, mining of iron
4k00:44Aerial view of sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Excavators and tractors load crushed stone and rock into dump trucks. Mining truck transporting sand
4k00:08Big yellow heavy truck in open cast mine mining of coal the overall plan. Open pit anthracite mining, mining truck at work working in quarry. Dumpers quarrying industry mining work of machinery trucks
Related video keywords
aerialarial viewbulldozerconstructionconveyorcrusherdumpenvironmentequipmentexcavationexcavatorextractionfactorygravelheavyindustrialindustrylandscapelimestoneloaderlorrymachinemachinerymaterialminemineralminingmining industryorepilepitprocessquarryquarryingresourcerocksandsitestonetechnologytransporttransportationtruckvehicleviewwork