 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial footage of busy traffic at a junction in the city centre, showing cars traveling on the road

D

By Denis Hrishyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1082796301
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV70.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.9 MB

Related stock videos

Beautiful top view time-lapse of car traffic at roundabout lane and buildings. 4K drone aerial zoom out. Urban cityscape concept or abstract of advanced innovation, financial technology, energy power
4k00:06Beautiful top view time-lapse of car traffic at roundabout lane and buildings. 4K drone aerial zoom out. Urban cityscape concept or abstract of advanced innovation, financial technology, energy power
Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in Shanghai at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban China
hd00:29Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in Shanghai at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban China
4K, Aerial view over a traffic cars and a crowd of pedestrian crossing street with a sunset light. Elevated view over an asian people walking in busiest road intersection. -Dan
4k00:304K, Aerial view over a traffic cars and a crowd of pedestrian crossing street with a sunset light. Elevated view over an asian people walking in busiest road intersection. -Dan
Time lapse,Hyperlapse ,Of traffic on city streets at night. Aerial view and top view of traffic on freeway, 4K.
4k00:14Time lapse,Hyperlapse ,Of traffic on city streets at night. Aerial view and top view of traffic on freeway, 4K.
Time lapse expressway top view, Circl Road traffic an important infrastructure in Bangkok Thailand. 4K
4k00:05Time lapse expressway top view, Circl Road traffic an important infrastructure in Bangkok Thailand. 4K
4K Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic transport at roundabout fountain of wealth in Singapore, drone aerial top view, fly upward. Transportation technology, city life, Asia travel landmark concept
4k00:074K Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic transport at roundabout fountain of wealth in Singapore, drone aerial top view, fly upward. Transportation technology, city life, Asia travel landmark concept
Beautiful top side view to the cars driving on multi-level highway on the sunny evening in Moscow. Picturesque aerial panorama of the road traffic and sunset city.
4k00:14Beautiful top side view to the cars driving on multi-level highway on the sunny evening in Moscow. Picturesque aerial panorama of the road traffic and sunset city.
Rush hour in Hanoi, Vietnam, crowded traffic mess at intersection with cars, motorbikes, buses and many people. High angle, long shot.
4k00:14Rush hour in Hanoi, Vietnam, crowded traffic mess at intersection with cars, motorbikes, buses and many people. High angle, long shot.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
4k00:23Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
Aerial Hyperlapse along the river with busy traffic on late afternoon over Marginal Pinheiros in Sao Paulo Brazil
4k00:09Aerial Hyperlapse along the river with busy traffic on late afternoon over Marginal Pinheiros in Sao Paulo Brazil
Aerial Hyperlapse of Sao Paulo bus terminal of Tiete in a busy day
4k00:09Aerial Hyperlapse of Sao Paulo bus terminal of Tiete in a busy day

Related video keywords