0
Stock video
Aerial footage of busy traffic at a junction in the city centre, showing cars traveling on the road
D
- Stock footage ID: 1082796301
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|70.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Beautiful top view time-lapse of car traffic at roundabout lane and buildings. 4K drone aerial zoom out. Urban cityscape concept or abstract of advanced innovation, financial technology, energy power
hd00:29Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in Shanghai at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban China
4k00:304K, Aerial view over a traffic cars and a crowd of pedestrian crossing street with a sunset light. Elevated view over an asian people walking in busiest road intersection. -Dan
4k00:14Time lapse,Hyperlapse ,Of traffic on city streets at night. Aerial view and top view of traffic on freeway, 4K.
4k00:05Time lapse expressway top view, Circl Road traffic an important infrastructure in Bangkok Thailand. 4K
4k00:074K Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic transport at roundabout fountain of wealth in Singapore, drone aerial top view, fly upward. Transportation technology, city life, Asia travel landmark concept
4k00:14Beautiful top side view to the cars driving on multi-level highway on the sunny evening in Moscow. Picturesque aerial panorama of the road traffic and sunset city.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
4k00:23Scenic View of Multiple Lane Freeway Road at Night with Traffic Jam, Aerial Overhead Birds Eye View
4k00:09Aerial Hyperlapse along the river with busy traffic on late afternoon over Marginal Pinheiros in Sao Paulo Brazil