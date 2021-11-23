 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Excavators and tractors load crushed stone and rock into dump trucks. Mining truck transporting stone

D

By Denis Hrishyn

  • Stock footage ID: 1082796274
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV91.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18 MB

Related stock videos

Timelapse video work of equipment on an open pit for gold mining
4k00:12Timelapse video work of equipment on an open pit for gold mining
Aerial view A mining truck is driving an iron ore mine loaded with ore.
4k00:06Aerial view A mining truck is driving an iron ore mine loaded with ore.
Dump truck rides on the road to the quarry. Moving camera.
4k00:12Dump truck rides on the road to the quarry. Moving camera.
excavator scoop loads a dump truck
hd00:20excavator scoop loads a dump truck
Aerial view of sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Excavators and tractors load crushed stone and rock into dump trucks. Mining truck transporting sand
4k00:44Aerial view of sand quarry, industrial extraction of sand for construction industry. Excavators and tractors load crushed stone and rock into dump trucks. Mining truck transporting sand
A Large Mining Truck Moving Rocks to a Processing Plant
4k00:16A Large Mining Truck Moving Rocks to a Processing Plant
An Industrial Excavator On An Open Road Section Loads Rock And Earth On A Very Large Dump Truck, Loaded With Ore .The Excavator Bucket Drips And Loads The Ore.Panorama Of Construction Works.
4k00:15An Industrial Excavator On An Open Road Section Loads Rock And Earth On A Very Large Dump Truck, Loaded With Ore .The Excavator Bucket Drips And Loads The Ore.Panorama Of Construction Works.
Big yellow heavy truck in open cast mine mining of coal the overall plan. Open pit anthracite mining, mining truck at work working in quarry. Dumpers quarrying industry mining work of machinery trucks
4k00:08Big yellow heavy truck in open cast mine mining of coal the overall plan. Open pit anthracite mining, mining truck at work working in quarry. Dumpers quarrying industry mining work of machinery trucks

Related video keywords