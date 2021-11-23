0
Stock video
Happy Easter with gradient purple and pink waves pattern, motion holidays and promo style background
T
- Stock footage ID: 1082791786
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|54.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|4.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|914 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:14Abstract blue, pink and green defocused blur bokeh light background – 4K, loop, Easter background
4k00:30Blue Colorful Happy Easter Text Reveal On Rotating Purple Easter Egg Surrounded By Flying Easter Eggs And Glitter Dust Above Glitter Sparkles Floor 3D Rendering Seamless Loop Animation
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbackdropbackgroundsbeautybrightbrochurecelebrationcolorscomputer graphiccreativitycurvedaydecorationdesigneastereventfashionflatfunfuturisticgraphic designgreetinghappyholidayillustrationinkinvitationisolatedlogo intromodernmotionoverlayspaintpatternpink colorposterpresentationpromotionpurplesaleseasonshapeshinyspacesymboltextwallpaperwave