0
Stock video
Splashing red cross brushes, motion abstract art and corporate style background
T
- Stock footage ID: 1082791723
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|262.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|7.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Golden Glitter Sparkling Magic light. Shining gold Dust particles Trail Crossing sparkles on black background 4K. Birthday, Anniversary, new year, event, Christmas, Festival, Diwali.
hd00:29People walking in city night background. Pedestrians walking in city night with lights. Out of focus background from busy big city with people crossing street. Tokyo, Japan.
hd00:25Shining sparkle lines with bokeh crossing the screen can be used as a nice abstract background with your logo or title. Abstract golden dust particles. Alpha is included with uploaded original clip.
4k00:19unrecognizable people crossing street. anonymous crowd of commuters walking on busy street in the city. business rush hour time background
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbackdropbackgroundsbrightclose-upcolorscomputer graphicconceptscreativitycrossdamageddarkdecorationdesigndirtyfiberfuturisticglowinggraphic designgridgrungeilluminatedillustrationinvitationisolatedletter xlogo intromotionnightno peopleoldoverlayspatternpromotionroughshapeshinysignsingle linesingle objectspottedstripedsymboltexttextiletextured effecttypescript