0
Stock video
Happy Holidays with purple snowflakes and ribbon, motion holidays and retro style background for New Year and Merry Christmas
T
- Stock footage ID: 1082791720
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|120.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
hd00:12Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
4k00:15White confetti snowflakes and bokeh lights on the Red loop 4k 3D background. 2020 New year, merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive snow flakes
4k00:104K Flight of gold bokeh particles. Magical shimmering light. Merry Christmas golden intro template.
Related video keywords
abstractanimationbackdropbackgroundsbadgebluecelebrationcreativitydaydecemberdecordecorationdesigneventflatframefungiftgraphic designgreetinggreeting cardhappinessholidaysillustrationinvitationisolatedlabelmerry christmasmessagemotionnaturenewnew yearornatepatternpostersaleseasonshapeshinysignsnowsnowflakesummersymboltexttypescriptwallpaperwinter