0
Stock video
Modern Computer Interface At Epidemic Research Lab Studies Sars-Cov Virus Cell. Epidemic Sick Study By High Tech Medical Software Interface. Epidemic Corona Cell Study Interface For Vaccine Research
U
By U360
- Stock footage ID: 1082790880
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Surgeons Use Augmented Reality VR Glasses to Investigate Patient Lungs Status. Virus Detection 3d Animation. Future Advanced Technology. Hospital Futuristic Digital Concept. Artificial Intelligence
4k00:10Female Patient Lying on CT or PET or MRI Scan Bed, Moving Inside the Machine While it Scans Her Brain and Vital Parameters. Augmented Reality Concept with VFX In Medical Lab with High-Tech Equipment.
4k00:19Two doctors having an online video conference analyze a patient's medical MRI diagnosis by checking on a large glass screen with futuristic holograms. Concept of: medicine, doctors, future, holography
4k00:10close up or macro of an eye of a doctor, surgeon. futuristic and technological vision of medical care and patient protection. futuristic medicine, technology Eye, medical holography, future
4k00:13HYDROGEN PEROXIDE - Male Doctor With Mobile Phone Opens and Touches Hologram Active Ingrident of Medicine
4k00:13POTASSIUM HYDROGEN CARBONATE - Male Doctor With Mobile Phone Opens and Touches Hologram Active Ingrident of Medicine
4k00:10Man elegant suit responds, with the phone high technology with holography and augmented reality, to the doctor for treatment.
Related video keywords
analysisanimationbackgroundbacteriabiohazardbiologybloodcellcomputercoronacorona-viruscoronaviruscovidcovid-08dangerdeathdiseasedoctorepidemichealthhealth carehumanillnessinfectioninterfacelaboratorymedicalmedicinemicrobemicrobiologymicroscopemicroscopicmodernmoleculeproteinresearchrespiratoryrisksarsscansciencescientificsicksoftwarestructurestudysystemuivaccinevirus