0
Stock video
Family concept of 4k Resolution. Parents are encouraging their sons to learn to repair computers. Children's training and learning.
S
By Sellwell
- Stock footage ID: 1082790622
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15A happy family paints the wall with white paint, brunette mother and bearded father using rollers, little daughter apply paintbrush.
4k00:21Family concept of 4k Resolution. Parents are encouraging their sons to learn to repair computers. Children's training and learning.
4k00:32Family concept. Parents are encouraging their sons to learn to repair computers. 4k Resolution.
4k00:19Close up of Caucasian little girl sitting with parents, tapping on tablet, choosing new kid room decor. Mom and dad browsing online on device with preschool child during home repair. House renovation
4k00:09Joyful young caring Caucasian parents sitting with little cute preschool girl on floor after painting walls chatting, tapping and browsing online on smartphone, choosing new room decor. Home repair
4k00:09Joyful little cute girl daughter sits with caring Caucasian parents on floor after painting walls renovating room, talking, typing and browsing online on tablet, choosing design. Home repair and decor
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
activityadultadvancementasiaasianbondingboychildchildrencomputerdatadevelopmentdigitaleducationengineerenjoyfamilyfatherfemalefixhappinesshappyhomehouseimprovementindoorjapanesejoykidknowledgelearninglifestylemalemanmotherparentspeoplerelationrelationshiprepairsmilingsonsupporttabletteachingtechnologytogethertrainingwomanyoung