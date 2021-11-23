0
Stock video
Homeless dog and puppy sleeping on pathway.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082790172
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|344.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:45A dog sadly peers out of a cage. The scene is dark with slight hints of color. Footage was shot in slow motion. Would be a great accompaniment to a PSA. Dog is a Pit Bull/Labrador/? mix.
hd00:14Sad lonely mixed-breed dog on a chain looking around, waiting to be adopted. Need of love, no home, unhappy homeless dog. Animal shelter concept. Frightened dog on a chain, adoption for pets