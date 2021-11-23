0
Stock video
Aerial footage of the old abandoned rock shelter farm Helleren in Jøssingfjorden a fjord in Sokndal municipality in Rogaland county, Norway. close pan shot
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082788561
Video clip length: 00:34FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|669.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|177 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|34.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Empty street in Stockholm city, Sweden aerial top down view. Quarantined city, empty abandoned streets during corona virus outbreak. Drone shot flying over buildings, parked cars and street
4k00:23Orgov/Armenian Aerial video of the abandoned Herouni telescope , build by the Soviet Union taken by drone camera
4k00:20Aerial view of an old factory ruin and broken windows. Old industrial building for demolition.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
30fps4kabandonedaerialaerial footageagedanchorbeautifulcalmcliffscolordalanedaydronefarmfjordhellerenheritagehistorichistoryholidayhousejøssinglandmarkslifestylemountainmountainsmovementmuseumn dronenaturalnatural lightingnaturenorthnorwayoldpanpreservedrock shelterrogalandscandinaviascreespectacularsteepsummersunnytouriststraveluhd