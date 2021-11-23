0
Stock video
Black Shovel icon isolated on white background. Gardening tool. Tool for horticulture, agriculture, farming. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082786851
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|6.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Black line Cat litter tray with shovel icon isolated on white background. Sandbox cat with shovel. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Cat litter tray with shovel icon isolated on black background. Sandbox cat with shovel. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Cat litter tray with shovel icon isolated on white background. Sandbox cat with shovel. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Sand in bucket with shovel icon isolated on white background. Plastic kid toy. Summer icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Sand in bucket with shovel icon isolated on black background. Plastic kid toy. Summer icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Sand in bucket with shovel icon isolated on black background. Plastic kid toy. Summer icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Sand in bucket with shovel icon isolated on white background. Plastic kid toy. Summer icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Related video keywords
4kagriculturalagricultureanimationartbackgroundblackcircleconstructiondesigndigdiggerdrawingelementequipmentfarmfarmingflatgardengardenergardeninggraphicgroundhandleiconillustrationindustryinstrumentisolatedlandscapinglongmetalobjectroundscoopshadowshovelshovelingsignsilhouettesimplesnowsteelsymboltoolvideowhiteworkyellow