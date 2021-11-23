 
0

Stock video

Black Shovel icon isolated on white background. Gardening tool. Tool for horticulture, agriculture, farming. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1082786851
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP46.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

