 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Black Builder icon isolated on white background. Construction worker. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1082786821
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP46.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

Related stock videos

Glowing neon line Builder icon isolated on black background. Construction worker. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Glowing neon line Builder icon isolated on black background. Construction worker. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
White line Builder icon isolated on black background. Construction worker. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10White line Builder icon isolated on black background. Construction worker. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Glowing neon line Builder icon isolated on black background. Construction worker. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Glowing neon line Builder icon isolated on black background. Construction worker. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Bodybuilder showing his muscles icon isolated on white background. Fit fitness strength health hobby concept. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Bodybuilder showing his muscles icon isolated on white background. Fit fitness strength health hobby concept. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Rasp metal file icon isolated on white background. Rasp for working with wood and metal. Tool for workbench, workshop. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Rasp metal file icon isolated on white background. Rasp for working with wood and metal. Tool for workbench, workshop. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Worker safety helmet icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Worker safety helmet icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Construction jackhammer icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Construction jackhammer icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
Black Trowel icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
4k00:10Black Trowel icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

Related video keywords