0
Stock video
Black Mobile phone with wrench icon isolated on white background. Adjusting, service, setting, maintenance, repair. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082786734
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|7.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
