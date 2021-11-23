0
Stock video
Black Business project time plan icon isolated on white background. 4K Video motion graphic animation .
S
- Stock footage ID: 1082786638
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|7.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Black line Project team base icon isolated on white background. Business analysis and planning, consulting, team work, project management. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Project team base icon isolated on white background. Business analysis and planning, consulting, team work, project management. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Business startup project concept icon isolated on white background. Symbol of new business, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Business startup project concept icon isolated on white background. Symbol of new business, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Business startup project concept icon isolated on white background. Symbol of new business, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Business startup project concept icon isolated on white background. Symbol of new business, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Business startup project concept icon isolated on white background. Symbol of new business, entrepreneurship, innovation and technology. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Related video keywords
4kanimationbannerblackbusinesschartcircleclockconceptcontroldeadlinedesigndevelopmentdiagramdocumentflatgraphhorizontalhouriconillustrationinfographiclayoutlongmanagementmilestoneminuteorganizationorganizeplanpresentationprocessprojectreportroundscheduleschemeshadowstrategytaskteamtemplatetimetimelinetimervideowatchwhiteworkyellow