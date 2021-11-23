 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Black Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation .

S

By Sazhnieva Oksana

  • Stock footage ID: 1082786578
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP46.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV5.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.1 MB

Related stock videos

Electricity Circle, Light Streak Effects. Alpha Matte Channel Included. 4K Ultra HD Resolution.
4k00:24Electricity Circle, Light Streak Effects. Alpha Matte Channel Included. 4K Ultra HD Resolution.
Electricity Circle, Light Beam Effect 2 in 1 Pack. Alpha Matte Channel Included.
hd00:09Electricity Circle, Light Beam Effect 2 in 1 Pack. Alpha Matte Channel Included.
Electricity Circle, Light Beam Effect. Luma Matte Included.
hd00:24Electricity Circle, Light Beam Effect. Luma Matte Included.
Black line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Black line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Black line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on white background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Glowing neon line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on black background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Electric circular saw with steel toothed disc icon isolated on black background. Electric hand tool for cutting wood or metal. 4K Video motion graphic animation.

Related video keywords