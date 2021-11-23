 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Rice is a culture passed down from generation to generation. In the video, there is a harvester in the central region. Saraburi Province, Thailand

k

By komkritsabudda

  • Stock footage ID: 1082785213
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4663 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV130.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.7 MB

Related stock videos

Zoom out Time lapse of beautiful scenery of Pa Pong Peang rice terrace in sunset at Pa Bong Piang, Chiang Mai in Thailand
4k00:27Zoom out Time lapse of beautiful scenery of Pa Pong Peang rice terrace in sunset at Pa Bong Piang, Chiang Mai in Thailand
Rice terraces Aerial view taken from drone camera
4k00:28Rice terraces Aerial view taken from drone camera
Rice Terrace Aerial Shot at north of Thailand. 4K
4k00:07Rice Terrace Aerial Shot at north of Thailand. 4K
Time lapse - rainbow over rice field
4k00:07Time lapse - rainbow over rice field
Slow motion green background of grass leaf in field on full flame photo pattern, fresh green plantation of meadow nature concept, small rice paddy tree of agriculuture farm in countryside of Thailand
4k00:24Slow motion green background of grass leaf in field on full flame photo pattern, fresh green plantation of meadow nature concept, small rice paddy tree of agriculuture farm in countryside of Thailand
close up of the gold Rice field in farmland food of Asia in Thailand
hd00:05close up of the gold Rice field in farmland food of Asia in Thailand
Aerial top view of fresh paddy rice terraces, green agricultural fields in countryside or rural area of Mu Cang Chai, mountain hills valley at sunset in Asia, Vietnam. Nature landscape background.
4k00:15Aerial top view of fresh paddy rice terraces, green agricultural fields in countryside or rural area of Mu Cang Chai, mountain hills valley at sunset in Asia, Vietnam. Nature landscape background.
Aerial view of agriculture in paddy rice fields for cultivatio, agricultural land with green in countryside, Agriculture concept growing rice plants in nan province, Thailand. Nature Aerial footage
4k00:22Aerial view of agriculture in paddy rice fields for cultivatio, agricultural land with green in countryside, Agriculture concept growing rice plants in nan province, Thailand. Nature Aerial footage

Related video keywords