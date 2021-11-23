0
Stock video
Saudi Arabia, UAE, 3D flag of Saudi Arabia and UAE waving in the wind on sky background.
C
By CT View
- Stock footage ID: 1082774140
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|51.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Al khobar Saudi Arabia - Jan 6, 2021 The water tower in Khobar, located in the east of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the Arabian Gulf
4k00:10The city of Al-Ahsa is located in eastern Saudi Arabia. It is characterized by palm trees and heritage sites
4k00:16United Arab Emirates national day greeting next to a waving flag, celebrating UAE national day. Translation: "Long last your glory, O nation".
hd00:10Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 12/31/2019 : Projection of Flags on Burj Khalifa on New Year wide drone shot.
4k00:23Aerial view of 4500 UAE flags in shape of the Rulers of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum & H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Kite Beach, Dubai UAE- Dubai, UAE - Nov, 2019