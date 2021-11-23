 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial Fly Over of a Forest with Christmas Trees in Denmark - Dolly Shot

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082769547
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4110.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV58.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.6 MB

Related stock videos

Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
4k00:21Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
Beautiful sunlight in the forest
4k00:20Beautiful sunlight in the forest
Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Aerial, tilt down, drone shot, overlooking trees in flames, Alaskan forest fires destroying and causing air pollution, on a dark, summer night, in Alaska, USA
4k00:05Aerial, tilt down, drone shot, overlooking trees in flames, Alaskan forest fires destroying and causing air pollution, on a dark, summer night, in Alaska, USA
Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
4k00:06Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
4k00:10Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
Aerial top down view river in tropical jungle green rainforest. 4K
4k00:15Aerial top down view river in tropical jungle green rainforest. 4K

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
South Sister and Mt. Bachelor, Oregon circa-2018. Morning aerial view of South Sister mountain revealed from Mt. Bachelor, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
4k00:30South Sister and Mt. Bachelor, Oregon circa-2018. Morning aerial view of South Sister mountain revealed from Mt. Bachelor, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
4k00:18Aerial top view of asphalt road in high mountains. Winter forest with snow, foggy weather
Aerial above Chicago North Shore suburbs with Lake Michigan and city skyline. Chicago downtown on the horizon, United States
4k00:25Aerial above Chicago North Shore suburbs with Lake Michigan and city skyline. Chicago downtown on the horizon, United States

Related video keywords