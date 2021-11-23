0
Stock video
Aerial Fly Over of a Forest with Christmas Trees in Denmark - Dolly Shot
B
- Stock footage ID: 1082769547
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|110.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|58.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
4k00:05Aerial, tilt down, drone shot, overlooking trees in flames, Alaskan forest fires destroying and causing air pollution, on a dark, summer night, in Alaska, USA
4k00:06Beautiful waterfall in green forest, top view. Tropical in mountain jungle. Waterfall in the tropical forest. Big Waterfall in 4k
4k00:31Aerial view of forest in Sweden at sunrise. Drone shot flying over spruce conifer treetops, nature background footage in 4K resolution
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Aerial Top Down Flyover Shot of Winter Spruce and Pine Forest. Trees Covered with Snow, Rising / Setting Sun Touches Tree Tops on a Beautiful Sunny Day. Shot on 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:30South Sister and Mt. Bachelor, Oregon circa-2018. Morning aerial view of South Sister mountain revealed from Mt. Bachelor, Oregon. Shot from helicopter with Cineflex gimbal and RED Epic-W camera.
Related video keywords
abies nordmannianaabies proceraaboveaerialautumnbeautifulconiferouscountrysidedenmarkdroneecologyecosystemenvironmenteuropeevergreenfirforestforestryfreshnessgreengrowlandscapenaturalnatureno peoplenoblenoble firnobodynordmannoutdooroutdoorspineruralscandinaviasceneryscenicsilencesprucesummertoptreestreetoptreetopsvegetationviewwildernesswoodwoodlandwoods