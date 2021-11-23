 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Hands putting a head of lettuce from a crate onto a cutting board.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1082769538
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4292 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

Hands picking a cabbage in vegetable garden, collect and put in wicker basket, close up
hd00:30Hands picking a cabbage in vegetable garden, collect and put in wicker basket, close up
Workers clean the cabbage and put it on the conveyor belt, Seasonal Work in the Field - Harvesting Cabbage, 4 K Video Clip
4k00:13Workers clean the cabbage and put it on the conveyor belt, Seasonal Work in the Field - Harvesting Cabbage, 4 K Video Clip
Fresh sea fish on a baking sheet. Chef puts on a baking a lot of whole fish.
hd00:23Fresh sea fish on a baking sheet. Chef puts on a baking a lot of whole fish.
Workers clean the cabbage and put it on the conveyor belt, Seasonal Work in the Field - Harvesting Cabbage, 4 K Video Clip
4k00:11Workers clean the cabbage and put it on the conveyor belt, Seasonal Work in the Field - Harvesting Cabbage, 4 K Video Clip
Portrait of confident head chef in modern restaurant preparing for workday putting on hat and gloves with restaurant staff working on background in big modern industrial kitchen
4k00:37Portrait of confident head chef in modern restaurant preparing for workday putting on hat and gloves with restaurant staff working on background in big modern industrial kitchen
Mum feeds little infant boy with broccoli puree. She puts full spoon with in his mouth, he smiles and go thinking about something. Child sitting in high chair has good appetite
4k00:29Mum feeds little infant boy with broccoli puree. She puts full spoon with in his mouth, he smiles and go thinking about something. Child sitting in high chair has good appetite
Workers collect cabbage and put it on the conveyor belt
hd00:09Workers collect cabbage and put it on the conveyor belt
Extreme close up portrait of bearded man eating sandwich. Real time full hd video footage.
hd00:14Extreme close up portrait of bearded man eating sandwich. Real time full hd video footage.

Related video keywords