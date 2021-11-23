0
Stock video
Glowing neon line Megaphone icon with text Wow isolated on black background. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
c
By cac_tus
- Stock footage ID: 1082768491
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|17 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|5.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:073d rendering 4k fly through wireframe neon glowing symbol of old megaphone with handle with bright dots on dark background with blured reflection on floor
4k00:15Glowing neon line Megaphone icon with text Happy Birthday isolated on black background. Happy Birthday neon sign in speech bubble frame with megaphone. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:15Glowing neon line Megaphone icon with text Last chance isolated on black background. Last chance neon sign in speech bubble frame with megaphone. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:15Glowing neon line Megaphone icon with text Season sale isolated on black background. Season sale neon sign in speech bubble frame with megaphone. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:15Glowing neon line Megaphone icon with text Special report isolated on black background. Special report neon sign in speech bubble frame with megaphone. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:15Glowing neon line Megaphone icon with text Black Friday isolated on black background. Black Friday neon sign in speech bubble frame with megaphone. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
4k00:15Glowing neon line Megaphone icon with text Final sale isolated on black background. Final sale neon sign in speech bubble frame with megaphone. 4K Video motion graphic animation.
Related video keywords
abstractadvertisementanimatedanimationartbackgroundbannerbubbleburstbusinesscartooncomiccommunicationconceptdesigndigitaldisplayeffectexpressionframefungameglowglowinggraphicillustrationinternetlabelletteringlightmarketingmegaphonemessagemodernmotionneonpopposterretrosignspeechstickerstylesymboltechnologytextvideowordwowwow text