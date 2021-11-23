0
Stock video
City Aerial in Hong Kong Island 4K Aerial shot of the premium residential area at mid-level and the central financial business
B
By BigSseeWorld
- Stock footage ID: 1082767999
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|280.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|99.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05City Aerial in Hong Kong Island 4K Aerial shot of the premium residential area at mid-level and the central financial business
4k00:12City Aerial in Hong Kong Island 4K Aerial shot of the premium residential area at mid-level and the central financial business
4k00:11City Aerial in Hong Kong Island 4K Aerial shot of the premium residential area at mid-level and the central financial business
4k00:08City Aerial in Hong Kong Island 4K Aerial shot of the premium residential area at mid-level and the central financial business
4k00:25City Aerial in Hong Kong Island 4K Aerial shot of the premium residential area at mid-level and the central financial business
4k00:11City Aerial in Hong Kong Island 4K Aerial shot of the premium residential area at mid-level and the central financial business
4k00:10City Aerial in Hong Kong Island 4K Aerial shot of the premium residential area at mid-level and the central financial business
Related video keywords
accommodationapartmentarchitecturalarchitectureasiaasianbuildingbusinesschinachinesecitycityscapecrowdedculturediscoverydistrictdoorwaydowntownfacilitiesgardenhierarchyhistorichkhong konghouseislandlandmarklevelslifemodernofficepatternplanningpropertyrentresidentialshadowsskyskylineskyscraperstreetstructuretourismtowertraditionaltraveltreeurbanwindows