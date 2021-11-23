0
Stock video
The Pacific Ocean washes onto the beautiful seashore of California, not far south of Monterey. The Pacific Coast Highway runs right along this colorful, scenic coast.
E
- Stock footage ID: 1082767498
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|621.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|44.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Dream trip to green island. Outdoor adventure travel to beautiful Hawaii beach. Cinematic wild nature aerial 4K. Slow motion waves of transparent green sea waters. Untouched nature on sunny summer day
4k00:24Green leaves of palmtree, white sand beach and clear blue sky on exotic tropical island. Scenic and peaceful background of perfect sea shore for summer vacation
4k00:13Drone view of a mythical scenery in a bucolic coast during sunset on a romantic morning in Rio de Janeiro. A classic road beside a calm sea with some beautiful waves ins a surf & sports paradise city
Related video keywords
adventureaerialaerial landscapeaerial viewamericabackgroundbeachbeautifulbig surblue skycaliforniacentral californiacoastcoastlinecolorfulconservationecosystemenvironmentexploregeologyhabitathighway 1hikinglandscapemontereynaturalnaturenorthern californiaoceanoutdoorspacific coast highwaypacific oceanparkpeacefulrelaxingroad tripsan franciscosceneryscenicseaseascapesereneshoreshorelinetourismtranquiltravelunited stateswaterwest coast