0

Stock video

Green valley with roads, agricultural fields and cute little secluded village, shooting from height with drone. Dawn haze in the air. Beautiful panoramic landscape.

M

By Masarik

  • Stock footage ID: 1082767384
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV694.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV203.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV40 MB

