 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Ginger fluffy welsh corgi pembroke eats dog treats sitting on chair at desk against shelf with school supplies IN classroom

M

By Masarik

  • Stock footage ID: 1082767378
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV230 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV13.6 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Pair of ginger fluffy welsh corgis pembroke IN blue suits and collars sits on wooden desk in classroom and bark loudly against brick wall
4k00:13Pair of ginger fluffy welsh corgis pembroke IN blue suits and collars sits on wooden desk in classroom and bark loudly against brick wall
Ginger AND white fluffy welsh corgi pembroke with pointed ears sits looking around classroom with grey walls extreme closeup
4k00:07Ginger AND white fluffy welsh corgi pembroke with pointed ears sits looking around classroom with grey walls extreme closeup
Couple of ginger and white fluffy welsh corgis pembroke IN blue suits with collars sits at desk with stationery listening to teacher
4k00:05Couple of ginger and white fluffy welsh corgis pembroke IN blue suits with collars sits at desk with stationery listening to teacher
Couple of ginger fluffy welsh corgis pembroke with pointed ears dressed IN suits and collars sits against poster and look around premise closeup
4k00:11Couple of ginger fluffy welsh corgis pembroke with pointed ears dressed IN suits and collars sits against poster and look around premise closeup

Related video keywords