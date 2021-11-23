 


Stock video

A cute dachshund dog in a festive hat sits at the table and eats his delicious cake. Dog holiday birthday.



By Masarik

  • Stock footage ID: 1082767375
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV160.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.1 MB

