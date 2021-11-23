 
0

Stock video

Man dripping hot coffee and camping near river at nature park. Outdoor activity and relax on holiday.

T

By Theera Disayarat

  • Stock footage ID: 1082767291
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV17.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

