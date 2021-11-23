 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Woman cooking gingerbread on winter holiday at home. Homemade Xmas cookie for Christmas and Happy New Year.

T

By Theera Disayarat

  • Stock footage ID: 1082767279
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV176 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.9 MB

Related stock videos

Top view of Baking Gingerbread man in the oven, view from above of the oven. Cooking in the oven. Women posing in the oven for baking cookies
4k00:15Top view of Baking Gingerbread man in the oven, view from above of the oven. Cooking in the oven. Women posing in the oven for baking cookies
Decoration process of Christmas cookies in motion. Close up woman garnishing with white icing homemade gingerbread fir tree near festive illuminate decor. Family culinary and traditions concept
hd00:18Decoration process of Christmas cookies in motion. Close up woman garnishing with white icing homemade gingerbread fir tree near festive illuminate decor. Family culinary and traditions concept
Decoration process of Christmas cookies. Close up woman garnishing homemade gingerbread men with sad smile near festive illuminate pine. Family culinary and traditions concept
hd00:11Decoration process of Christmas cookies. Close up woman garnishing homemade gingerbread men with sad smile near festive illuminate pine. Family culinary and traditions concept
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Family preparation holiday food. Mother and daughters cooking cookies
4k00:09Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Family preparation holiday food. Mother and daughters cooking cookies
Gingerbread men dancing in the middle of a festive Christmas table. The concept of the celebration. Looped Animation.
4k00:26Gingerbread men dancing in the middle of a festive Christmas table. The concept of the celebration. Looped Animation.
Measuring vanilla extract into mixing bowl
4k00:07Measuring vanilla extract into mixing bowl
Making of gingerbread cookies in the form of gingerbread man, angel, star, bell using plastic mold.
4k00:07Making of gingerbread cookies in the form of gingerbread man, angel, star, bell using plastic mold.
Gingerbread. Christmas Gingerbread Cookies
hd00:16Gingerbread. Christmas Gingerbread Cookies

Related video keywords