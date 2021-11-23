0
Stock video
Woman cooking gingerbread on winter holiday at home. Homemade Xmas cookie for Christmas and Happy New Year.
T
- Stock footage ID: 1082767276
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|164.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Top view of Baking Gingerbread man in the oven, view from above of the oven. Cooking in the oven. Women posing in the oven for baking cookies
hd00:18Decoration process of Christmas cookies in motion. Close up woman garnishing with white icing homemade gingerbread fir tree near festive illuminate decor. Family culinary and traditions concept
hd00:11Decoration process of Christmas cookies. Close up woman garnishing homemade gingerbread men with sad smile near festive illuminate pine. Family culinary and traditions concept
4k00:09Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Family preparation holiday food. Mother and daughters cooking cookies
4k00:26Gingerbread men dancing in the middle of a festive Christmas table. The concept of the celebration. Looped Animation.
4k00:07Making of gingerbread cookies in the form of gingerbread man, angel, star, bell using plastic mold.
Related video keywords
activitybakebiscuitsbreadcakecelebratecelebrationchefchristmascookerycookiecookingcreatecuisinedecemberdecoratedecorationdesignfamilyfemalefestivalfestiveflourfoodgingerbreadhobbyholidayhomehomemadehouseingredientkitchenlifestylemerrynewnew yearpartypreparerecreationrelaxreligionseasonseasonalsnacksweettraditionwinterwomanxmasyear