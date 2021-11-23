0
Stock video
A branch of maple leaves swaying in wind
N
By NGC 6611
- Stock footage ID: 1082767267
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|26.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Nature Video Scenario scene close up of colorful maple leaf that is blowing by the wind and maple leaves are changing colors in the autumn with blur colorful bokeh background,Nature concept
hd00:19Beautiful natural green sunshine bokeh background. Blurry fresh summer foliage of maple trees in backlight of sunset cozy shining sun with sunflares and sunbeams. Real time full hd video footage.
4k00:14Autumn Leaves swinging on a tree in autumnal Park. Fall. Autumn colorful park. Sun flare. Slow Motion Ultra high definition 3840X2160 4K UHD video footage
hd00:14Dry leaves fall from a yellow autumn tree on a background of blue sky, sunny day, slow motion
4k00:33SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Beautiful maple leaves rustle in the autumn breeze blowing through the picturesque park. Cinematic shot of golden tree leaves swaying in the winds blowing through forest.
hd00:06Realistic forest overlay for you videos with Alpha Channel. It also has wind animation for 0:06 seconds and seamlessly loops. 30 fps - Alpha Channel - Seamless looping - 1920x1080