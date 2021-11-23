 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A branch of maple leaves swaying in wind

N

By NGC 6611

  • Stock footage ID: 1082767267
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP426.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

Nature Video Scenario scene close up of colorful maple leaf that is blowing by the wind and maple leaves are changing colors in the autumn with blur colorful bokeh background,Nature concept
4k00:10Nature Video Scenario scene close up of colorful maple leaf that is blowing by the wind and maple leaves are changing colors in the autumn with blur colorful bokeh background,Nature concept
Leaf fall in the autumn city park. Beautiful background
hd00:24Leaf fall in the autumn city park. Beautiful background
Beautiful natural green sunshine bokeh background. Blurry fresh summer foliage of maple trees in backlight of sunset cozy shining sun with sunflares and sunbeams. Real time full hd video footage.
hd00:19Beautiful natural green sunshine bokeh background. Blurry fresh summer foliage of maple trees in backlight of sunset cozy shining sun with sunflares and sunbeams. Real time full hd video footage.
Autumn Leaves swinging on a tree in autumnal Park. Fall. Autumn colorful park. Sun flare. Slow Motion Ultra high definition 3840X2160 4K UHD video footage
4k00:14Autumn Leaves swinging on a tree in autumnal Park. Fall. Autumn colorful park. Sun flare. Slow Motion Ultra high definition 3840X2160 4K UHD video footage
Dry leaves fall from a yellow autumn tree on a background of blue sky, sunny day, slow motion
hd00:14Dry leaves fall from a yellow autumn tree on a background of blue sky, sunny day, slow motion
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Beautiful maple leaves rustle in the autumn breeze blowing through the picturesque park. Cinematic shot of golden tree leaves swaying in the winds blowing through forest.
4k00:33SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Beautiful maple leaves rustle in the autumn breeze blowing through the picturesque park. Cinematic shot of golden tree leaves swaying in the winds blowing through forest.
Realistic forest overlay for you videos with Alpha Channel. It also has wind animation for 0:06 seconds and seamlessly loops. 30 fps - Alpha Channel - Seamless looping - 1920x1080
hd00:06Realistic forest overlay for you videos with Alpha Channel. It also has wind animation for 0:06 seconds and seamlessly loops. 30 fps - Alpha Channel - Seamless looping - 1920x1080
Concept Of Changing Of The Seasons From Spring To Autumn. Leaves Appear On The Tree, They Turn Yellow And Then Fall Off. 3D Animation. 4K. 3840x2160.
4k00:27Concept Of Changing Of The Seasons From Spring To Autumn. Leaves Appear On The Tree, They Turn Yellow And Then Fall Off. 3D Animation. 4K. 3840x2160.

Related video keywords