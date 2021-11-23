 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Blur and bokeh light for Christmas decoration. Xmas and New Year celebration on holiday.

T

By Theera Disayarat

  • Stock footage ID: 1082767264
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV163.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Elegant silver abstract with snowflakes. Christmas animated grey background. Background white glitter - winter theme. Seamless loop.
hd00:12Elegant silver abstract with snowflakes. Christmas animated grey background. Background white glitter - winter theme. Seamless loop.
Moving gloss particles on violet background loop. Slow motion. Soft beautiful backgrounds. Circular shapes perform dance. Motion background. Christmas background for the holiday. Seamless loop.
hd00:11Moving gloss particles on violet background loop. Slow motion. Soft beautiful backgrounds. Circular shapes perform dance. Motion background. Christmas background for the holiday. Seamless loop.
Christmas tree with colorful bokeh and christmas lights..Christmas and new year decoration. Abstract bokeh holiday background. Blinking garland. Christmas lights twinkling.
hd00:19Christmas tree with colorful bokeh and christmas lights..Christmas and new year decoration. Abstract bokeh holiday background. Blinking garland. Christmas lights twinkling.
Moving gloss particles on pink background loop. Slow motion. Soft beautiful backgrounds. Circular shapes perform dance. motion background. More sets footage in my portfolio.
hd00:11Moving gloss particles on pink background loop. Slow motion. Soft beautiful backgrounds. Circular shapes perform dance. motion background. More sets footage in my portfolio.
Lights gold bokeh background. Elegant gold abstract. Disco background with circles and stars. Christmas Animated background. loop able abstract background circles.
hd00:12Lights gold bokeh background. Elegant gold abstract. Disco background with circles and stars. Christmas Animated background. loop able abstract background circles.
Violet light shine particles bokeh, holiday concept. Christmas animated gold background with circles and stars. Space background. Seamless loop.
hd00:12Violet light shine particles bokeh, holiday concept. Christmas animated gold background with circles and stars. Space background. Seamless loop.
presentation of light music: burning flame on the screen, floodlights, empty scene, light show, drum kit
hd00:22presentation of light music: burning flame on the screen, floodlights, empty scene, light show, drum kit
presentation of light music: burning flame on the screen, floodlights, empty scene, light show, drum kit
hd00:17presentation of light music: burning flame on the screen, floodlights, empty scene, light show, drum kit

Related video keywords